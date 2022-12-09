iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDEM. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 194,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of LDEM opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.