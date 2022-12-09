iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 31,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 80,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

