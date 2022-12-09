iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 192,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,005,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $133.70.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

