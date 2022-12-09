iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.