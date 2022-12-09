iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79. 24,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 24,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.54.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23.
