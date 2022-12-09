iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Increased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 7.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 222,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

