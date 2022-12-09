iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.97 and last traded at $87.25. Approximately 1,142,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,427,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.
iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15.
