iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.41. 51,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

