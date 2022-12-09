iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.51 and last traded at C$30.54. 3,647,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,580,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.59.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.88.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

