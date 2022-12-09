Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $115,932. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

