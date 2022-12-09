Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after acquiring an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

NYSE:J traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.48. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

