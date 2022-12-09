JasmyCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.66 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $175.76 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
