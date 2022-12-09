Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 85.93 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.31. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 84.95 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

