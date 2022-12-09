Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of SGO stock opened at €45.21 ($47.59) on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($44.26) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($55.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.65.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

