Jesse C. Crawford Acquires 2,901 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $16,651.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,073,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,909.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

CRD-A opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

