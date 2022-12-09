JOE (JOE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.38 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. JOE has a total market cap of $58.79 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $965.34 or 0.05596037 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00511488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.00 or 0.30573169 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

