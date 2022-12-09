John Bolduc Acquires 7,720 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc acquired 7,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $99,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,479.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $98,816.50.

On Monday, December 5th, John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Friday, November 18th, John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Bolduc bought 178 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,301.54.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 161.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

