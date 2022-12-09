John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.36. 15,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
