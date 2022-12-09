John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.36. 15,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,742,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.