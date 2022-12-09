Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 58,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.83.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $177.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $463.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

