Johnson Outdoors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $57.44 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $584.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 129.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 157.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

