JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €53.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.1 %

CLLNY opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.