JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.80 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.37) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.00) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.63) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.4 %

ETR:CBK opened at €7.74 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.01).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

