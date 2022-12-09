JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $26.50

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Embraer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer



Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

