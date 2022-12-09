JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $48.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $44.78 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 318.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

