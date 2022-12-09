JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $68.81 on Monday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spire by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,257,000 after buying an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 135.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

