JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.07) to GBX 1,010 ($12.32) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.95) to GBX 990 ($12.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,025 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UUGRY opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

