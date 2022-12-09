JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 41,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 35,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $132.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.