JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target to GBX 550

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 550 ($6.71) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.26) to GBX 420 ($5.12) in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ocado Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,115.71.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $23.36.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

