JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Target Price to GBX 600

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.00.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $6.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

