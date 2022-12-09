Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00005116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $302.02 million and approximately $49.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 344,165,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,198,867 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

