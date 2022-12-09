Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

KWS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.07) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,792 ($34.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5,474.51. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,540.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,422.64.

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.51), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($924,976.47).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

