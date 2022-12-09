Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

