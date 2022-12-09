Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

