Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

