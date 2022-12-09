Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

