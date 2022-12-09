Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($94.74) to €83.00 ($87.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingspan Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($69.47) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $119.97.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

