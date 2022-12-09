Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:KFS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

