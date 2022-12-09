Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $173.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.14. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

