KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,254 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

NYSE KAHC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

