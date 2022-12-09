KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.33 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $2,187.24 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06339388 USD and is down -14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,815.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

