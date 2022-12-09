Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €69.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($78.95) to €69.00 ($72.63) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($73.68) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($106.32) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

