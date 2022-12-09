Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading Down 2.4%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.