Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

