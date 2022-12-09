Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $753,021.95 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and $753,021.95 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00266671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00086156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,132,900 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

