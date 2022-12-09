Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Down 2%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. 334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOPKY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €31.00 ($32.63) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

