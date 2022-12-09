Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.