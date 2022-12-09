Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KTWIY opened at 84.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is 77.57. Kurita Water Industries has a one year low of 63.78 and a one year high of 93.92.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

