L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $451,091.25 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $217.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

