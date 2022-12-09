L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $451,091.25 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $217.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.54.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.92.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Stories
