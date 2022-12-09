Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.16 million.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX remained flat at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,792. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $135,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,029 shares of company stock worth $876,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

