Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.5 %

LVS opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $88,440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

